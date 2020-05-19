Lucienne Reh was born on July 26, 1943, in Highland Park, Michigan. She was one of five children born from the union of the late Charles Lloyd Reh and the late Rhona (Begley) Reh. She was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School. Lucy joined the United States Army and proudly served her country from October of 1961 until March of 1963.
She married Donald Pitcher and the couple would be blessed with three sons. Lucy would later obtain her Associates Degree in Accounting from Monroe County Community College. She was an employee at Monroe Public Schools for twenty-six years before her retirement.
Having a love for history and its lessons, Lucy was very involved in tracing her own genealogy and heritage. A member of the Genealogical Society of Monroe County, Lucy, was often hired by others to trace their heritage. Through time, she acquired a plethora of genealogical reference material that will be donated to United States and Canadian societies to aid in their use and enrichment.
Lucy remained quite involved in the Monroe community. She was a lifetime member of the Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1138 Auxiliary; a member and Treasurer of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)-Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter; member of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812-Captain Philip R. Toll Chapter; National Society Daughter of the Union-Hannibel Farrell Chapter, and National Society of New England Women-Katherine Eithorpe Colony.
Lucy Pitcher, age 76, of Monroe passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Campus.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by two brothers: Kevin and Marc Reh; and former spouse: Donald.
To cherish her memory, she leaves three sons: Randy (Vicki) Pitcher of Rineyville, Kentucky, Jeffrey Pitcher of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Tim (Wendy) Pitcher of Mason, Ohio; sister: Maeve Reh Fidell Poirier of Lakeland, Florida; brother: Darrell Reh of Hillsdale, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Joshua, Justin, Kenneth, Christopher, Caleb, Brendan, Jeffrey and Andrew; and six great grandchildren: Jamie, Connor, Jayce, Grace, Maddie and Albie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Daughters of American Revolution, SGMC C/O PO Box 1428, Monroe, Michigan 48161
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734)384-5185. Private burial will take place at Roselawn. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
