Lucille A. Dempsey, 68, of Monroe, Michigan passed away on August 14, 2019, at home after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born on September 10, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Lucille Klaes. She was one of 7 siblings; Corky, Margret, Kathy, Billy, Phyllis and the late Charlie. Lucy attended primary school in Detroit and in 1963 her family moved to Estral Beach and she graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968.
Lucy married Daniel Vandercook in 1970 in Monroe and welcomed a daughter Rebecca. She later married James Dempsey (deceased) and they welcomed Teresa in 1973 and Patricia in 1975. She had many adventures traveling to Las Vegas and Montana with Tom Mizzele. Lucy enjoyed the last 14 years with her love John Jimenez of Jackson. Over the years Lucy held a variety of jobs, but the one that she most enjoyed was tending bar at The Uptown Bar in Monroe. Lucy was known for not letting anything hold her back and for making the best out of a tough situation. Lucy enjoyed living at Woodcraft Square Apartments and was thought of highly by her neighbors.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Stancil (Jed Thomas) grandchildren Halton and Gavin of Missoula, Montana, daughter Teresa Dempsey, grandchildren Devon, Tara, Tasha, Tristeen and great granddaughter Addison of Monroe, Michigan, daughter Patricia Morris, grandchildren James, Brenden and great grandson Briley of Monroe, Michigan. Lucy will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Charlie.
The family would like to thank Carleton Family Medical Center, ProMedica Hospice and friends and family whom helped take care of Lucy.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Home, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street, 734-384-5185.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019