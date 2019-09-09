|
|
Lucille M. Palmiter
Jan. 18, 1925-Sept. 6, 2019
Lucille Marie Palmiter (Fischer), 94 years, of Monroe, MI, died Friday September 6, 2019, in Wellsprings Lutheran Home, Monroe, MI.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday September 10, 2019, from 4-8 PM. She will lie in state on Wednesday September 11, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Pastor Kurtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born January 18, 1925, in Toledo, OH, Lucille was the daughter of Walter and Augusta (Hoppert)
Fischer. As a young girl, she drove horses to help on the family farm. Lucille worked for the Monroe
County Farm now called Fairview. There she met Calvin. She married Calvin Palmiter Sr. on October 29, 1948, at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Calvin Sr. died November 23, 2013. Lucille was a homemaker who helped her husband and family on the family farm. She was a member of Ladies Aide Society at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she held President and Treasurer positions, also church choir and hand bell choir, the Lullabye group of the Monroe County Extension, spaghetti dinner coordinator, Thrivent Coordinator. She enjoyed canning, gardening crocheting and quilting. She continued to help making quilts during her stay at the Lutheran home.
Survivors include: sister-in-law Barbara (Hill) Fischer; children: John (Brenda), Walter, Christine (Daniel) Diesing, Rebecca (Pat) Harmon, Calvin (Lissa) Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan (Marcy) Palmiter, Natalie (Joseph) Liss, Nicholas Palmiter, Nandrae (Brian) Reidenbach, Nigel (Alyssa) Palmiter, Nathan (Carla) Diesing, Justen (Kristy) Diesing, Jessica (Eric) Hephner, MelodyAnn, Austin, Zoe Harmon, and great-grandchildren, Anna, Allan, Stephen, Michael Palmiter, Olivia, Evangeline, Ivan Liss, Henry, Charlotte, Clayton Reidenbach, Eloise Palmiter, Madalyn, Brodric Hephner, Dylan, Austin, Lillie Diesing, Wyatt and Westen Diesing. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Corol Fischer, Lila (Fischer) Espie and Carleton Fischer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church Kitchen or Choir/Handbell Fund.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019