|
|
Lucille May Morrison was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on October 6, 1928. She was one of five children born from the union of the late Max H. and Mildred L. (Kinzey) Morrison. Lucy attended Flat Rock High School graduating with the Class of 1946. She would continue her studies completing her Associates Degree in Nursing in 1948.
On August 26, 1961, Lucy married, Melvin "Speed" Otter at St. John Church in Waltz, and the couple would have a son: Norman in 1962. Lucy was devoted to her family as a wife and mother, although she balanced working outside the home. She was a wonderful cook making sure that none of her men left the home without a delicious meal, which was a challenge considering, Melvin, was on call twenty-four hours a day as a Train Engineer. She also was a constant fixture at all of Norman's activities.
Lucy was employed in the emergency room at the old Monroe Hospital and then as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Dr. Middleton. Following a thirty-nine year career, she retired in 1989.
Each Summer, the Otters looked forward to visiting family in Northern Michigan. While traveling the state, they would often visit the casinos. Lucy led her life as an example to others with her warm smile, kind-heartedness, and generous nature. She was a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Lucy enjoyed fishing, but is most remembered for her soft spot for animals. As she matured, she truly enjoyed the quiet serenity of her own home which she shared with canine: Maggie.
Lucy, age 91, of Carleton passed away at IHM Healthcare Center, surrounded by her family on Friday, November 29, 2019. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her husband; a sister and brother-in-law: Beverly and Jim Visingardi; and a sister-in-law: Marge Morrison.
To cherish her memory, Lucy leaves her son: Norman Wayne Otter; two stepchildren: Philip (Debbie) Otter and Leslie Otter; two sisters: Maxine (Dan) Burdick and Margaret (Larry) Murphy, a brother: Bill Morrison, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 5, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Monroe Humane Society. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 3, 2019