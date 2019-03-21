|
Lucy "Ellen" Drake, 80 years, of Petersburg, MI, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. She was a loving and kind sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed.
She was born the third child of eight on April 13, 1938, in southern OH to Ralph Elliot and Ruth Alma (Griffith) Drake. She grew up and lived most of her life in Petersburg, MI. She was a 1956 graduate of Summerfield HS and attended Eastern Michigan University. Through the years, Ellen worked several jobs including Scott Construction and Summerfield Market and she retired from the University of Michigan in 2000 where she worked for 15 years.
She was a member of Eastern Stars and attended/was a member of Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI. She loved to knit and crochet and spend time traveling with and to visit her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Nell Doepker (1984) and Myrta "Ann" Drake (1990); her brothers, John Elmer Drake (stillborn 1955) and James Drake (2017); her sister-in-law, Shirley (George) Drake (2010); nieces, Missy Drake (1984) and Deborah (Doepker) Vroman (2013); a nephew, Jeffery Doepker (2014).
Survivors include brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Dottie) Drake, George Drake, Frank Drake, Michelle (Hennigan) Drake; nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren, Beth (Doepker) (Jim) Heilman, their son JD, Robert Doepker, Sonny (Kim) Drake, George (Kim) Drake, their daughter, Allison (Drew) Bachli, and their daughter, Corrine, William Drake, Ruth (Drake) (Mike) Pietrowski and their daughters, Michaela, Megan and Mariah and her son Jaxson, Robert Henning, Krystal (Vroman) (Jamie) Walters and their children, Katielyn (Vroman) Garelik, Ashley (Vroman) (Benjamin) Pohl and their son.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home Ida, MI, Thursday March 21, 2019, from 4-8 PM; there will be a 7 PM service from The Order of the Eastern Star during visitation. She will lie-in-state at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ida, MI, Friday March 22, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Mark McCaskill will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to The Order of the Eastern Star.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 21, 2019