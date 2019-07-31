|
|
Lucy M. Wittkop, age 103, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at Wellspring Lutheran Home on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Born October 10, 1915, in Maybee, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late John and Helena (Bogedain) Werstein. On September 9, 1939, in Detroit Michigan, Lucy married Lawrence Wittkop. Sadly, he preceded her in death on February 27, 1990.
Lucy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church since 1952 and worked for the Consolidated Paper Company as a Catcher for 33 years until her retirement in 1972.
Lucy was an active church member, who took part in Bible study and choir, and a member of the Monroe Senior Center.
Always a nurturer, she loved making sure her family spent time together. Although she never had children of her own, Lucy had many, many, nieces and nephews that she held dear in her heart. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, watching the Tigers and Red Wings, riding with the top down in her nephew's Corvette and most of all,working out.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a sister, Elizabeth Siterlet; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers: Benoit, Joseph, Robert, John and Lawrence Werstein and five sisters: Rose Cook, Mary Hauser, Dorothy Domas, Martha Moyer and Cecelia Pribyl.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 pm. Lucy will lie in state at 10 am on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church where a funeral service will be held at 11 am. Pastor Bob Auxter will officiate. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in La Salle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019