Lucy V. (Stempien) Goodridge, 92, reigning Queen of the Dundee Area Sesquicentennial, 1824-1974, laid down her crown on October 6, 2019, to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus. Her death was due to chronic systolic congestive heart failure. She was surrounded by her children in the family residence of 69 years.
Lucy was born on May 23, 1927, in Romulus. She was the last surviving of 12 children from the union of the late Walter Stempien and Caroline (Maras) Stempien of Reading, Michigan. She married Lyle H. Goodridge Jr. of Dundee on August 2, 1947, who preceded her in death on July 24, 2002.
Lucy worked at the Ivory Company in Detroit, as a Rosie the Riveter Gal, the Milan Ford Plant, then moving to the Ypsilanti Ford Plant. In 1959, she earned her cosmetologist license and worked from her resident beauty shop, The Cozy Nook, for 37 years. Upon retiring she helped her husband with the family hobby of raising, training, and driving Standardbred Trotter Racehorses.
Spending time with her family and friends meant the most to Lucy. She was proud of and loved her family and her accomplishments. She, also, enjoyed daily Bible reading, playing cards, doing yardwork, and watching the animal activity on the riverbank.
To cherish her memory and examples in life, she leaves two daughters: Lyla (Samuel) Lieto of Adrian, and Arleen Wiech (Marvin McManmon) of Dundee; a son: Lyle C. (Pamela) Goodridge of Saline; 11 grandchildren: Michelle (Jim) Bacarella of East Tawas, Michigan, Kristina (Ryan) Coscarelli of Adrian, Elizabeth (Paul) Huges of Adrian, Angela (Ashley) Lieto of Adrian, Vicki (Mike) Craanan of Petersburg, Jennifer (Gregory) Muir of Ida, Michigan, Brian Wiech of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Derek Goodridge of Florida, Shandra (John) McKinnon of Clinton, Michigan, Troy Goodridge of Ida, and Theresa Goodridge of Dundee; and 22 great grandchildren. Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle H. Goodridge, Jr.; a son: Troy W. Goodridge, and two great grandchildren: Austin and Clayton Muir.
Lucy's inspiration and comfort will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Celebration of Her Life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Dundee United Methodist Church, 645 Franklin Street with Pastor Brad Luck officiating. Procession will follow to Maple Grove Cemetery.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019