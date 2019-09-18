Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Luella Mae Grant


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luella Mae Grant Obituary
Luella Mae Grant, age 101, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Born January 22, 1918, in LaSalle, Luella was the daughter of the late Chester and Irene (Adler) Kinne.

She attended Monroe High School and graduated with the class of 1937 and went on to further her education at Monroe Business College. Luella married Bert Grant on July 29, 1940, in Napoleon, Ohio and together, they raised their son. She was employed by the USDA Agricultural Stabilization Committee as a Clerk for 36 years.

Luella was a member of the Monroe Alliance Church where she stayed actively involved. In her spare time she enjoyed anything to do with arts and crafts and quilting.

To cherish her memory, she leaves a son, Wayne (Janet) Grant of Monroe; three grand children: Ronald (Anna) Grant, Michael (Paula) Grant and Matthew Grant; and six great-grand children.

Luella is preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 56 years, Bert Grant; her parents, and two brothers: Allen and Marvin Kinne.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11 am. to 12 pm. at Rupp Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at noon with Rev. Mark Blake of Monroe Alliance Church, officiating. Luella will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at LaSalle Township Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now