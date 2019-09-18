|
|
Luella Mae Grant, age 101, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Born January 22, 1918, in LaSalle, Luella was the daughter of the late Chester and Irene (Adler) Kinne.
She attended Monroe High School and graduated with the class of 1937 and went on to further her education at Monroe Business College. Luella married Bert Grant on July 29, 1940, in Napoleon, Ohio and together, they raised their son. She was employed by the USDA Agricultural Stabilization Committee as a Clerk for 36 years.
Luella was a member of the Monroe Alliance Church where she stayed actively involved. In her spare time she enjoyed anything to do with arts and crafts and quilting.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a son, Wayne (Janet) Grant of Monroe; three grand children: Ronald (Anna) Grant, Michael (Paula) Grant and Matthew Grant; and six great-grand children.
Luella is preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 56 years, Bert Grant; her parents, and two brothers: Allen and Marvin Kinne.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11 am. to 12 pm. at Rupp Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at noon with Rev. Mark Blake of Monroe Alliance Church, officiating. Luella will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at LaSalle Township Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019