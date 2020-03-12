|
Luke Andrew Trent, age 22 of Dundee, passed away unexpectedly at his home at 8:19 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born April 2, 1997 in Wayne, Michigan, he is the son of Jeffrey W. and Deborah (Majeske) Trent. Luke attended Dundee High School and graduated from Michigan Virtual Charter Academy in 2015. He worked for Axis Engineering as a Shipping & Receiving Clerk since 2015.
Luke was a kind and loving young man. He was selfless and would do anything for anyone. Luke was a jokester and his favorite people to play pranks on was his grandmothers. He was quick witted and never missed a beat in responding with a funny remark. Luke enjoyed fishing with his close friend, Nick, at Bolles Harbor and was often experimenting with new marinade recipes to use while cooking on his grill. He also enjoyed playing video games with his friends online. Luke will forever be remembered for his big, beautiful smile.
To cherish his memory, Luke leaves his parents, Jeffrey and Deborah of LaSalle; grandparents: Jerry and Eva Trent of Wayne and Daniel Majeska of Dearborn; great-grandmother, Ruth Jackson of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin; one sister, Jordyn Carrizales of Monroe; uncle, Jim (Joyce) Majeska of Dearborn; aunt, Sue (Ken) Rice of Maryville, Tennessee; nephew, Jaxton Carrizales; and dog, Yukki.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Susan Majeska.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Luke's memory are suggested to the .
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI 48161, where services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 12, 2020