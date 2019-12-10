|
Luke Wegienka, age 97, died December 7, 2019 of Brownstown Twp., Michigan, formerly of Dearborn Heights, Michigan.
Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Susan (Len) Vokal. Dearest grandfather of Dan (Lauren) Vokal. Proud papa of Luke and Annalise. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and his sisters-in-law Theresa and Rose Wegienka.
Luke was a longtime educator and musician. Visitation, Thursday, 3-9pm and Friday 2-9 pm, at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (just north of Goddard).
Rosary, Friday, 6:30 PM at the funeral home. In state, Saturday, 9:30 am until funeral Mass, 10 AM at Our Lady Of The Angels Catholic Church, Taylor. Interment Michigan Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Luke's life may be made to Angela Hospice or Fish and Loaves. Visit his tribute at www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019