Lurlene F. Cockram-Rorrer of Milan, Michigan, peacefully passed away at 106 years of age on October 1, 2019, at the Saline Evangelical Home.
Lurlene was born on July 5, 1913, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. She worked as a Trained Aid until her retirement at Old Grace Hospital in Detroit. Lurlene was a longtime member of Milan Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling every spring and fall back to the mountains where she grew up.
A loving mother, grandmother and sister she leaves behind her two devoted sons, G. David Rorrer (Nancy R.) and Ronnie L Rorrer, (Nancy A) of Milan, Michigan.
Lurlene also leaves a loving family of nine grandchildren and their families, 21 great grandchildren and their families and 12 great great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her loving friend; Aunt Alice Stevens, her grandson Danny Rorrer; her mother and father, five siblings and several of their family members.
Grandmas; as we called her, will be returned to her loved Blue Ridge Mountains and be buried in the family graveyard. Because she was a 38-year cancer survivor, the family requests those desiring to make contributions to the in her memory.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019