Lyle William Schafer, 72 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Thursday November 7, 2019, in his residence. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Monday, November 11, 2019, from 2-8 PM. He will lie-in-state at Ida United Methodist Church, Ida, MI, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM on Tuesday November 12, 2019. Pastor Robert Freysinger will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born January 10, 1947, in Monroe, MI. Lyle was the son of Lloyd and Dorothy (Rees) Schafer. He was a 1965 Ida High School Graduate, who later earned his Agriculture Degree from Michigan State University. He married Cheryl Opferman on April 8, 1972, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Lyle was a grain and dairy farmer for 60 years. He was a member of the Monroe County Fair Board for 46 yrs, Ida United Methodist Church and their Trustee Board, Ida Farmers CoOpBoard for 25 yrs, also serving as Secretary of the board and Monroe County Farm Bureau Member. He loved farming and milking cows and collecting milk bottles and John Deer Tractors.
Survivors include: His wife, Cheryl; children, Luke (Heather) Schafer, Stacy (Rob) Elliott, Sarah (Mark) Mathe; a sister, Janice (Glen) Vogelsang and grandchildren, Hunter and Austin Schafer, Ryan and Brennan Elliott and Lauren and Wesley Mathe. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kay Dailey.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Ida United Methodist Church, Ida, MI.
To send the family condolences can be made to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 9, 2019