Lynda K. Ralston of Monroe passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Born June 18, 1949, in Monroe, she was the daughter of Leonard J. and Emma Jean (Walker) Violanti. She graduated from Monroe High School and attended Monroe County Community College.

Lynda was a member of St. Michael the Archangel parish in Monroe. She enjoyed helping others and spreading the word of Jesus as a longtime member and president of St. Michael/St. Vincent de Paul.

Lynda had a passion for art, in particular painting and taught this passion to others. She enjoyed cooking meals, especially Italian, for her family and friends.

Lynda was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister, Tina.

To cherish her memory she leaves behind her husband Vaughn Ralston. Two sons Scott (Sarina) McLaughlin, Nick (Marvel) McLaughlin, a sister Sandy Gardner, niece Ashley Schulster, and seven grandchildren, who she dearly loved, Nikk, Alexa, Jade, Tyler, Kasey, Kelly and Kate McLaughlin.

A memorial for her will be planned by her family at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store