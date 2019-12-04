|
|
Lynn Robert Baker, age 62, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly in the ICU at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital the morning of Saturday November 30, 2019.
Lynn was born April 27, 1957, in Lincoln Park, MI to Robert and the late Bernice (Cooper) Baker. Upon graduating high school, Lynn attended Monroe Community College where he earned an Associate's Degree in Drafting, and later attended the University of Toledo where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. He married the love of his life, Colleen White, on January 24, 1981, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Monroe.
Lynn worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Tenneco Automotive. In his spare time, he could often be found where he enjoyed being most, the great outdoors. Lynn was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying things such as trap shooting, hunting, camping, and visiting America's National Parks. He also enjoyed outdoor sports, doing such things as teaching his daughter Rachel's summer softball team and watching NASCAR. This love for the outdoors came from a young age, Lynn was in the Boy Scouts and was a proud member of the 4H in his younger years. He was also a current member of the East Rockwood Sportsman Club, and a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Monroe.
One thing Lynn was particularly fond of was taking coastal cruises with his wife, Colleen. Together they have been on many cruises traveling both the East and West coasts of the United States.
To cherish his memory, Lynn leaves his loving wife of 38 years, Colleen; his daughter, Rachel Lynne Baker of Monroe, MI; his father, Robert Baker of Monroe, MI; one brother, Craig (Valarie) Baker of Adrian, MI; two sisters, Patty (Gerald) McLaughlin of Maybee, MI and Cheryl (Randy) Thomas of Livonia, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather from 4-7 p.m. on Monday December 9, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where a memorial service will be held celebrating Lynn's life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday December 10, 2019. Rev. Melodye Surgeon VanOudheusden, Pastor of St. Paul's, will officiate. In accordance with Lynn's wishes, cremation will occur.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Lynn's honor are asked to please consider the Humane Society of Monroe County, any charity supporting our great nation's National Parks, or another .
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 4, 2019