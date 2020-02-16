Home

Lynn Rogers


1947 - 2020
Lynn Rogers Obituary
Lynn Rogers

Nov. 1, 1947-Feb. 13, 2020

Lynn Rogers, age 72, of Monroe, formerly of South Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Oasis of Monroe in Monroe, Michigan.

Born on November 1, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois, she was the daughter of Dr. Henry and Phyllis (Springer) Rogers.

She was a 1965 graduate of Airport High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Michigan University. She was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a Postal Clerk for 20-plus years until retiring.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda.

She is survived by her brothers, Robert W. (Joyce Uden) Rogers, Charles (Patricia) Rogers, Ed Rogers and John (Pam) Rogers.

Cremation will take place with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
