Mabel A. Saum
1926 - 2020
Mabel Alberta Saum, age 93, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Wellsprings Lutheran Home of Monroe.
Born November 6, 1926, in Waterford, Ontario to the late Joseph and Lena (Evans) Wardell. She was one of three children. Mabel went to and graduated from Monroe High School in 1945. Mabel met and married the love of her life, Robert Saum. They got married on September 20, 1952, in Monroe, MI. Together they raised a family of two children and spent over 60 years together before Roberts passing in 2012.
Mabel worked as a Butcher for the local grocery stores in Monroe at both Hoffmans and Castel, for over 20 years each. Mabel was a long time member at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Mabel was first baptized there back in 1944. She was a devoted Christian woman who had deep faith in God. Mabel used to teach Sunday school as well at the church.
In her free time, Mabel liked to bowl for fun. She was the Secretary for the Lads and Lassies as well as the Senior Green Horns bowling league at the Monroe Sports center for over 50 years. Mabel even won Secretary of the year in '77 to '78.
You could also find Mabel creating silk flower arrangements or fishing. Most importantly, Mabel loved to spend quality time with her family. She will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of Joe Saum and Debbie (Mahlon) Tuttle. Loving grandmother of Alicia (Matt) Heckel, Ian (Kaci) Saum, Derek (Crystal) Tuttle, and Amanda (Kevin) Tuttle-VanderLoop. Dearest great-grandmother of Ethan, Connor, Aiden, Braedyn, Tanner, Keegan, and Oliver.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Robert Saum, parents: Joseph and Lena Wardell, brothers: James and Charles Wardell, daughter-in-law: Debbie Saum, and sister-in-law: Vivian Wardell.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Monroe. Mabel will lie instate at 10 AM with the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Officiating is Rev. Kim and Cindy Semran. Burial will follow immediately to Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in honor of Mabel have been suggested to the First Baptist Church of Monroe or to the Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Words of inspiration and condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
AUG
24
Lying in State
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Monroe
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Monroe
AUG
24
Burial
Roselawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
