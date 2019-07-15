Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Service 7:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Mack Reece

1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mack Don Reece was born on December 7, 1935 in Tazewell, Tennesee. He was born from the union of the late William and Edith (Williams) Reece.

Mack married the love of his life the former, Shirley Nowitzke, on July 9, 1954, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army and Michigan National Guard.

Mack was hard worker and a dedicated family man. Providing for his wife and children were very important to him and with a passion for vehicles, gifted hands for body work, and an eye for detail, Mack, opened Mack's Body Shop in 1971 on Dunbar Road in Monroe Township. The business quickly grew as customers appreciated Mack's talent for working on cars and his honest approach for dealing with people. In 1984, he opened Mack's Car Wash next door to the shop.

Mack stayed very involved in his community as well. A member of Heritage Baptist Church, he was extremely active with Masonic Lodge #27, Free and Accepted Masons. A member of Easter Star River Raisin Chapter #208, Moslem Shriners, member and past High Priest of Chapter #22 of the Royal Arch Masons of Michigan, member and past Grand Thrice Illustrious Master of Council #4 Royal and Secret Masons of Michigan, River Raisin Council #4 R & S M, Monroe Commandery #19, Knight Tophers of Michigan, and member of South Eastern York Rite College #19 of the Masonic Order.

Mack loved to travel and enjoyed sharing his love for the open road with his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. For many years he vacationed with his motor home and great friends Darrell and Jean Bennett.

Mack Don Reece, age 83, of Monroe, went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. He had been in declining health for several weeks and passed away at Regency Hospital of Toledo. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by two brothers: Buddy and Jerry Reece and two sisters: Geneva Heaton and Laura Gail Lester.

Mack will be sadly missed by many. He was a great husband and the best father and granddad that anyone could ask for. To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of sixty-five years, Shirley; two daughters: Tammy Reece of Dublin, Ohio, and Pam (Mike) Reece-Mazur of Monroe; two siblings: Louise Evans and Clayton Reece; an aunt: Joyce Wallen; three grandchildren: Raven, Travis and Kelson; and his beloved canine companion: Hallie.

Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, also at Merkle's with Pastor Bob Wood of Heritage Baptist church officiating. Procession to Roselawn for burial will follow.

Memorial donations are suggested to the .