Madeline Marie Van Stone was born in Erie, Michigan on April 5, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Eliza (Collins) Van Stone. Babe as she was lovingly referred to was raised with six other siblings. She would attend St. Patrick Grade School and Airport High School graduating with the Class of 1951.
Babe often joked about being in show business starting her working career at the Monroe Theatre as an usher. She would marry Robert "Chub" Reaume on October 25, 1952, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Madeline was a wonderful homemaker to Robert and their three children. She was also an integral part of the family dairy farm business. Babe often cared for the calves and she loved gardening, being blessed with a green thumb. Babe was active in the farming community being a 4H leader for twenty-five years and presenting Farm Bureau AG classes to elementary students for twenty years. She enjoyed sewing and quilting.
Once the children were in school, Madeline looked to make her own money. She worked many wonderful years at North Monroe and Meiring Greenhouse.
A member of St. Charles Catholic Church she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society for more than fifty years. She was also devoted to her perpetual adoration hour since its inception.
Madeline loved the company of others. She and Robert played cards with other couples for many years. They enjoyed hosting and entertaining on Sunday afternoons. It seems that Babe was truly a jack of all trades from decorating cakes to cutting hair.
Madeline Marie "Babe" Reaume, age 87, of Carleton passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, December 6, 2019. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her husband of fifty-nine years: Robert in 2011; a son: Michael; and a granddaughter: Kimberly both in 2010; two stepsiblings: Joe Masschelein and Emma Balk; and three brothers: Walter, Henry, and Tony Van Stone.
To cherish her memory she leaves two children: Bryan (Jeanne) Reaume and Lana (Herb) Langton both of Carleton; one sister: Betty Kelley of Woodhaven; five grandchildren: Connie (Ryan) Lingar, Tracy (Dan) Goodroe, Tina Reaume-Kuehnlein (Jeremy Kuehnlein), Neil (Kelly) Langton, and Erin Langton; and eight great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will lie-in-state from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 8109 Swan Creek Road. The Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Henry Rebello officiating. Procession will follow to the church cemetery for burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Charles School. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 9, 2019