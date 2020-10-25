Madonna Hoffman, age 80, of Monroe, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in her home.
Madonna was born May 2, 1940 to Norman and Madonna (LaVoy) LaVoy in Dearborn Michigan. She married Thomas L. Hoffman at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church May 1, 1970; sadly he preceded her in death June 24, 1992.
Madonna attended St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Michigan when she entered the Adrian Dominican Sisters taking the name Sister Norman Mary, she left the order in June 1968. She began teaching at Monroe Public Schools in 1968, retiring in June 2002 as a counselor at Monroe High School.
Madonna attended Siena Heights University earning a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and also a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1980.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, traveling music and books.
Madonna is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Reed) Knapp of Holly Springs, GA; grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler and Heidi Knapp; four brothers, Edward (Cheryl) LaVoy of Clayton, MI, John (Sandy) LaVoy of Palmyra, MI, Karl (Gale) LaVoy of Deerfield, MI and Lambert (Annette) LaVoy of Palmyra, MI; eight sisters, Yvonne Leonard of Sylvania, OH, Annette Sulier of Lambertville, Jeannette (Jack) Pfeffer of Adrian, Jean Owen of Adrian, Brenda (George) Richardson of Toledo, Deborah LaVoy of Toledo, Mary (Mike) Meyer of Sparta, MI, Michelle LaVoy of Parma, MI and several nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Hoffman, parents, three brothers in law, Dean Leonard, Ronald Owen, Jay Sulier and a nephew, Steve Sulier.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until services celebrating her life begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48161. Deacon Michael Stewart will officiate. Private burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Newport.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Adrian Dominican Sisters or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliot Detroit, MI 48207.
