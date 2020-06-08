Mae H. (Fitzpatrick) Puckett
1926 - 2020
Mae H Puckett went home to the Lord on June 4, 2020.
Beloved daughter of Joseph & Gertrude Fitzpatrick. She was born on July 13, 1926. She attended Monroe High School and graduated in 1944. She was preceded in death on August 8, 1978 by her husband Thomas H Puckett whom she married February 15, 1947. After his passing she retired to Little Bear Lake in Lewiston, Michigan which was to be their retirement home. There she enjoyed many years before returning to Monroe. She loved cookouts & Holidays spent with family.
Vacation trips often became a great "Adventure" due to too much talking and missing turn offs or a GPS that would take us to a farm field in the middle of nowhere or a General Store that was built before the Civil War which we found by chance. Lots of laughter often followed these mishaps! She never turned down a trip to a good restaurant, a Flea Market or Summer or Fall Festivals. She loved her flowers and looked forward to enjoying her backyard garden every year. Dearly loving the Lord, she was devout in her faith and tried to live it daily.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Jack Fitzpatrick and son Timothy Puckett. She is survived by her daughter Terry Beasley, son-in-law Nate Beasley, grandsons Jon & Jason Beasley, granddaughter, Shannon Puckett, great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jered, Joel, Andrew Joseph, Londyn, Hudson, Theo, and Brooks Beasley along with sister-in-law Lois Fitzpatrick, niece, Kelly Beste, nephews Mike, Kevin, Neal and Shawn Fitzpatrick.
She leaves behind the memories of all the moments she shared with us. Her laughter, spunk and spirit will be missed but will remain forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be at Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes 203 E. Elm, Monroe, MI from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Mass will be at St Mary Catholic Church on Thursday. She will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church.
Special thanks to the Staff of Brookdale Senior Assisted Living & Elara Caring for their compassion and kindness during her time under their care.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
JUN
10
Rosary
04:00 PM
Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
JUN
11
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St Mary Catholic Church
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Mary Catholic Church
