Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Maggie Giarmo


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maggie Giarmo Obituary
Maggie Elnora Giarmo, age 74 of Monroe, passed away peacefully Thursday July 18, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 2 pm to 8 pm Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Goins officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born January 23, 1945 in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Harm "Lum" C. and Noma "Ruby" L. (Carroll) Sharp. Maggie worked for Frenchtown Convalescent Center as a nurse aide until her retirement on December 14, 1998. She worked there for over 25 years.
Maggie loved spending time with her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles. Maggie also liked to attend roller derby matches in Monroe and elsewhere.
To cherish her memory, Maggie leaves a son: Timothy Giarmo of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter: Deanna Barstow of Bull Head City, AZ; a brother: Harm (Arlene) Sharp of Hillsdale, MI; and two sisters: Janis Suttles of Monroe and Kathleen (John) Mink of Monroe. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles 'Tommy' Sharp and David Sharp; and three sisters: Cerrilla Russell, LouEmma Robinson, and Sara Block.
Online condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now