|
|
Maggie Elnora Giarmo, age 74 of Monroe, passed away peacefully Thursday July 18, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 2 pm to 8 pm Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Goins officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born January 23, 1945 in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Harm "Lum" C. and Noma "Ruby" L. (Carroll) Sharp. Maggie worked for Frenchtown Convalescent Center as a nurse aide until her retirement on December 14, 1998. She worked there for over 25 years.
Maggie loved spending time with her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles. Maggie also liked to attend roller derby matches in Monroe and elsewhere.
To cherish her memory, Maggie leaves a son: Timothy Giarmo of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter: Deanna Barstow of Bull Head City, AZ; a brother: Harm (Arlene) Sharp of Hillsdale, MI; and two sisters: Janis Suttles of Monroe and Kathleen (John) Mink of Monroe. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles 'Tommy' Sharp and David Sharp; and three sisters: Cerrilla Russell, LouEmma Robinson, and Sara Block.
Online condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 21, 2019