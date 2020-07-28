1/1
Mammie Marie Owens
1927 - 2020
Mammie Marie Owens, age 93, of Monroe, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 23, 1927, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Marie was one of five children in the family. Raised in Kentucky, she moved to Michigan as a teenager for work. It was then she met and married the love of her life: Edward H. Owens in Bowling Green, OH. They raised a family of seven children and spent over 42 wonderful years together before Ed's passing in 1988.
Marie was brought up Baptist and had kept her faith throughout her life. In her free time, you could find Marie out in her garden landscaping and planting her flower beds. She also enjoyed to sew clothing and reupholster furniture. Marie was also an avid animal lover. She used to nurse all kinds of animals back to health in her day. Most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her family. She will be deeply missed and treasured in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of James (Mary) Owens, Shirley A. Bitz, Tom (Connie) Owens, Carolyn M. (Francis) Bitz, Lillian L. (Brett) Wojtylko, Brenda G. (Douglas) McCracken, and John (Kateri) Owens. Loving grandmother to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Bardie Carroll.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Edward H. Owens, parents, siblings: Dorothy Wheeler, CB Carroll, and Della Martin as well as one son-in -law: Don Bitz.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. In accordance with Marie's wishes, all services will be private and held for the immediate family only.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
