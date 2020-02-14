Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000

Marcella Mae "Marcy" Stewart


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Mae "Marcy" Stewart Obituary
Marcella Mae "Marcy" Stewart, 89, of Temperance, MI, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in her home. Born April 5, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Franklin and Irene (Zitzman) Diegel.

She attended Whitmer High School, where she met and later married Robert Stewart in 1947. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2017.

Marcy was the matriarch of the family. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was always helping with other members of her family. Along with Robert, they were always surrounded by horses. She supported him in his owning, racing and training both Quarter horses and Thoroughbreds.

Marcy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Betty Curson; and brother, Buddy Diegel

Surviving are her loving son, Richard "Rick" (Sandra) Stewart of Petersburg, MI; grandchildren, Rick (Julie) Stewart, Laura (John) Parker and Mike (Jessica) Stewart.

6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In loving memory of Marcy, memorial contributions may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation, P.O. Box 3453, Peabody, MA 01961-3453. [email protected].

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan.

www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -