|
|
Marcella Mae "Marcy" Stewart, 89, of Temperance, MI, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in her home. Born April 5, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Franklin and Irene (Zitzman) Diegel.
She attended Whitmer High School, where she met and later married Robert Stewart in 1947. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2017.
Marcy was the matriarch of the family. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was always helping with other members of her family. Along with Robert, they were always surrounded by horses. She supported him in his owning, racing and training both Quarter horses and Thoroughbreds.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Betty Curson; and brother, Buddy Diegel
Surviving are her loving son, Richard "Rick" (Sandra) Stewart of Petersburg, MI; grandchildren, Rick (Julie) Stewart, Laura (John) Parker and Mike (Jessica) Stewart.
6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In loving memory of Marcy, memorial contributions may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation, P.O. Box 3453, Peabody, MA 01961-3453. [email protected].
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 14, 2020