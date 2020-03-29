|
Marcia L. (Hutchison) Dykes, 70, of Monroe Michigan, passed away peacefully with family by her side at the IHM Senior Living Community, Monroe Michigan on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born Saturday, Dec. 31, 1949, in Monroe, Michigan, to the late Emerson D. and Loretta H. (Layman) Hutchison.
She was a graduate of Monroe High School (GED) and she also graduated from Apollo Nursing School in Phoenix AZ in 1981. She had worked as a sales clerk at the Big Lots Store in Monroe Michigan for over a decade. Marcia was a caring wife, mother and grandmother and passionately cared for the elderly at various senior homes throughout Monroe for many years. Marcia was a skilled seamstress and had a particular love for making the most beautiful quilts. Her skills and knowledge of sewing and quilting were passed down to her Granddaughter Jennifer. Marcia would spend hours with her sisters sewing and quilting. Marcia enjoyed family visits with her son and granddaughter and her best and longtime friend, Lee Dunsmore of Monroe MI. She looked forward to trips out to the country and trips to Shipshewana Indiana. She loved animals and was especially fond of her Schnauzer Buddy.
She is survived by her husband Steven E. Dykes of Monroe Michigan, her son Scott "Hutch" Hutchison and wife Wendy of Norvell Michigan, her granddaughter Jennifer (Hutchison) Hinton and husband Chris of Standish Michigan, two Stepchildren Jeremy Dykes of Monroe Michigan, Kelly Dykes of Monroe Michigan and 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Siblings, James (Jorda) Hutchison of Hendersonville NC, Norma (Leo) Barranco of Findley OH, Linda (Vernon) Brooks of Monroe Mi. Nancy Nofziger of Toledo Ohio, and Joyce (Fred) Veryser of Columbus OH.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Marivene Dawson, Phyllis (Charles) Cole, Carol (Lawrence "Harley") Reaume, Edward (Betty) Hutchison, Barbara (Robert) Mikolajczyk, Janet (Larry) Duvall, Larry "Hutch" Hutchison and Diane Bowman.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2020