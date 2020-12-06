1/1
Marcia Lee (Faunce) Hass
1938 - 2020
Marcia Lee Hass (Faunce), 82, of Petersburg, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a memorial service will be at a later date.
Born August 27, 1938 in Toledo, OH. Marcia was the daughter of Orson and Lucille (Rosselit) Faunce. She was a Burnham High School Graduate, Sylvania, OH. She married Robert Hass on June 9, 1956 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Sylvania, OH. Robert died May 17, 2018. She worked for the Catholic Diocese of Toledo, OH, for 30 yrs as a secretary. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching their sports and horse shows. She loved little trips to the zoo, Shipshewana, Sauders Village, Frankenmuth. Marcia loves spending time with her family, reading John Grisham books. Her daughter-in-law Barb put her in a book club which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Survivors include: her children, Robert (Barb) Hass, Christine Hass, Mary Kaye (Gordy) Heck; grandchildren, Teagan Hass, Ashley (Kevin) Snyder, Justin (Danielle) Heck, Katelyn (Todd) Hodge, Andrew (Amanda) Edelbrock; great-grandchildren, Owen, Cole, Reese Snyder, Emme, Waylon Heck, Aubrey, Ellie Hodge, Mason, Lucas, Elaina Edelbrock; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Jimmie Clarkson, Lucille Christophono and several brother and sister-in-laws.
Memorial contributions for Marcia can be made to: ProMedica Hospice, Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH.
We would like to acknowledge granddaughter Ashley Snyder for being our family angel, being with mom in the end because none of us could be. That meant a lot to all of us.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
