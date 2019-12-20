|
Marcia Lynn Baker White, 70, peacefully went home to her Heavenly Father while surrounded by family on November 28, 2019.
Born in Harlan, Ky., on December 1, 1948, Marcia was the daughter of Clayborn and Wilma (Bryant) Baker. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967 and married Harold White in 1969. Their union was blessed with four children. She was a member of Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department in 2009 after a lengthy career with the county in various positions.
Awaiting her in Heaven were her father and her beloved little brother Matt. Left to mourn her absence are her mother; children Greg, Lynda (Todd), Ronda (Stephen) and Darryl; nine grandchildren: Ronda, Lacy, Travis, William, Eric, Kyle, Colton, Anastasia and Mahala; great grandsons Kristopher and Matthew; sisters Lana (Daryl), Brenda (Fay) and Teresa (Frank); many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and loved one Gary Pendleton.
Marcia enjoyed traveling, caring for her flower beds and pond, and cooking delicious southern meals. Known as "Mamaw" to many, she cherished time spent with her grandkids and their friends.
A Celebration of Life with a luncheon to follow will be held at Evergreen Acres Baptist Church in Monroe on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jake Clawson officiating.
Marcia's greatest hope was that she would one day be reunited with her family and friends in Heaven, a reunion made possible by Jesus Christ who died for our sins, rose again on the third day, and said: "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." (John 14:1-3)
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 20, 2019