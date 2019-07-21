Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Marcia Rozycki

1937 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Marcelline Flora Brown was born January 19, 1937 in Bennington, Vermont. She was the only daughter born from the late Ray Brown and the late Marcelline King. She received her education through Highland Park Schools, graduating with the class of 1954.

Marcia met the love of her life, Stanley J. Rozycki III, and they married on May 21, 1955 at St. John Vianny Church in Detroit. From this union they were blessed with three children. Marcia worked hard to support her family as an Admission Supervisor at Detroit Receiving Hospital. She also worked at Fireside Printing and Publishing as an office manager and bookkeeper until she retired. She always made sure her children were well taken care of. Marcia was a member of the Eagles and served as a past Women's President for some time.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping and playing Scrabble, but above anything loved her family. She adored her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. Her kind, loving, generous heart and great sense of humor are just a few things that will be missed by her family. She always said to her loved ones: "I will miss you" and she will surely be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Marcia Flora Rozycki, age 82 of Grayling, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. In addition to her parents, her passing is preceded by her husband of 63 years: Stanley Rozycki III; her son: Stanley Rozycki IV; and two great grandchildren: Matthew Joseph Bardwell and Amelia Hershey.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her daughters: Sherry (Ed) Hershey and Karen (Gerry) Riggan; 10 grandchildren: Dennis, Samuel (Jennifer), Marci, Stephanie (Mike), Stacie, Trena (Doug), Angela, Jason (Candice), Jordan (Millicent) and Evan; 21 great grandchildren: Taylor, Emalie, Jackson, Gracie, Delaney, Gavin, Michael, Molly, Joseph, Shelby, Codie, Brittany, Becca, Olivia, Jonah, Joey, Lily, Nathan, Lincoln, Cora and Mabel, and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway. 241-7070. A Celebration of her life will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at Merkle's with Douglas Bleyaert officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. A memorial service will take place in Grayling at a later date.

Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on July 21, 2019