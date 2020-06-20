Margaret A. "Midge" Gaynier
1942 - 2020
Margaret A. "Midge" Gaynier, age 77, of South Rockwood, passed away at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, in her home with her beloved family.
Born on October 25th, 1942, in Wyandotte, Midge was the daughter of the late David and Ruth (Gibbs) Tilley. She married her husband Kenneth E. Gaynier Sr. on July 6th, 1963 at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation. They spent all of the 56 years loving each other.
Prior to creating her family, Midge graduated from Airport High School in 1960. She spent her time before her children working as a caterer and a nurse's aide. Then after the birth of her first child she became the ideal image of a wife, mother, and grandmother. While she was actively involved with the parish of St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation.
Midge is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Gaynier Sr.; sons, Kenneth E. Gaynier Jr., Michael D. (Laura) Gaynier, Thomas M. Gaynier, and John C. (Rhonda) Gaynier; sisters, Caroline (Jim) Leedy and Anna Mae (Sid) Stumpmier; brother, Jerry (Gail) Tilley; her three treasured grandchildren, Jeremiah Gaynier, Brianna Gaynier, and Leah Gaynier; great grandchild Jace James Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Brothers, David "Jim" and George Tilley; sister Blossom Knopp.
The visitation will be held at The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes-Ford Chapel in Rockwood. Family and friends can visit from 2-9 PM on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. The service will be held at St. Mary's in Rockwood at 10:30 AM and the viewing will be held at 10 AM before the service. Burial will be held immediately after the service at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
For anyone that would like to donate in memory of the beloved Midge, the family suggest that any contributions be made to the church. By visiting the obituary page at www.martenson.com you will be able to read further into arrangement information, leave memories, or send flowers.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
