Margaret D. Milbrath, age 75 of Monroe, MI, went home to be with her lord Sunday February 2, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Family and friends will be received at Rupp Funeral Home Friday February 7, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be Saturday February 8, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harold Raines and Gary Pickrell from Monroe Full Gospel Church officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born December 21, 1944, in Ypsilanti, MI, Margaret was the daughter of the late Charles and Uldeen (Byrd) Daniel. Margaret attended and graduated from Willow Run High School of Ypsilanti, MI, in 1963. After grade school, Margaret worked as an insurance agent and most recently at State Farm in Wyandotte, MI, where she retired. On November 1, 1986, Margaret married Daniel Milbrath in Torrance, CA. Sadly, he passed away October of 2017.
Margaret will forever be remembered as a kind individual and a loyal servant of her lord. She was a longtime member of Monroe Full Gospel Church. Over the years, she served as a counselor and pastored at the church. She enjoyed singing and listening to gospel music. She found joy in traveling throughout the United States and tending to her personal garden. Most importantly, Margaret enjoyed spending time with family and creating memories with her grandkids.
To cherish her memory, Margaret leaves behind a son, Steven (Maggie) Bartlett of San Antonio, TX; three daughters, Terri (Patrick) Kirkup of Ypsilanti, MI, Kimberly Bartlett of Monroe, MI, and Deana Bartlett of Newport, MI; two sisters, Jan Hayes of Denver, CO and Elizabeth "Betty" (Ron) Clark of Pinckney, MI. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Byrd, Christian Byrd, Kayla Byrd, Andrew Bartlett, Adam Klatt, Alexander Klatt, Angelina Hammond, Jackson Bartlett, Tristan Bartlett, and Hayden Bartlett; as well as six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Daniel.
Memorial donations have been suggested to Monroe Full Gospel Church.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 6, 2020