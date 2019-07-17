|
Margaret Faye Ferguson was born on May 17, 1925, in Tazewell, Tennessee.
She was one of ten children born from the union of her parents: the late Joseph Ferguson and the late Myrtle (Arnold) Ferguson.
She met and married the love of her life: A.J. Earl in May 8, 1944 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Together they enjoyed a beautiful marriage of 52 years until his passing on February 22, 1997.
To support her family, she was employed by Monroe Public Schools where she worked as a Custodian for 18 years.
Margaret received her spiritual nourishment by attending Monroe Missionary Baptist Church and remained active in the church.
She was also a member of its Senior Adult Group: The Joys and Monroe Senior Citizens.
She always remained active and spent countless hours going for walks and working meticulously on her yard, vegetable and flower gardens.
She was also an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed watching them play.
She loved her family and remained close with all of her siblings and grew close with her nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
To know Margaret was to love her and she will be deeply missed.
Margaret Faye Earl, age 94, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Fountainview of Monroe.
Her passing is preceded by her husband of 52 years: A.J. Earl; her brothers: Leo Ferguson, Esco Ferguson, Ward Ferguson, Ralph Ferguson, Kenneth Ferguson and Don Ferguson; and her sisters: Marie Welch and Mary Carmon.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her sister: Ellen (the late Lowell) Cook, several nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. also at Merkle's, North Monroe, with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park will take place immediately following the service.
Published in Monroe News on July 17, 2019