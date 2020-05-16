Margaret I. Nation, 91 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born March 26, 1929, in Monroe, Margaret was the daughter of the late George and Eva (Smith) Thompson. She attended Monroe High School.
On June 21, 1947, Margaret married her beloved husband, Franklin J. Nation at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. Sadly, he preceded her in death on May 3, 1988, after nearly 41 years of marriage.
Margaret was employed as a clerk for Woolworth's in Monroe for over 17 years. She also worked at various other retail stores in Monroe throughout the years.
Margaret was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroe. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, knitting, and creating her own pottery. Most of all, Margaret enjoyed time spent with family.
Margaret is survived by three loving sons; Richard A. (Shirley) Nation, Sr., John E. (Cheryl) Nation, and Franklin R. (Sheryl) Nation all of Monroe, five cherished grandchildren; Richard Nation, Jr., Duane (Roxanne) Nation, Chad (Carrie) Nation, Ryan Nation, and Jennifer Nation, five treasured great grandchildren; Dylan, Brandon, Madison, Tyler and Bailey and one treasured great great grandchild; Kyden. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a granddaughter; Julie Nation and five brothers and sisters.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, Cathy Maxwell, LLM of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, will officiate. Due to cemetery rules, everyone must stay in their vehicles until the burial occurs and the cemetery staff leaves the area. We ask that everyone who attends please practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Margaret's family would like to thank the staff at Fountainview of Monroe for their kindness and care.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting Margaret's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
