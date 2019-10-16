|
Margaret Jane Houke, 75, of Temperance, MI, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born March 19, 1944, in Toledo, OH to Edward and Donna (Bock) Welshans. Margaret married her sweetheart Samuel Houke in 1961; together they raised six children and enjoyed 56 years of marriage until his passing in December 2017.
She was a waitress at Grandma's Kitchen where she made many new friends and acquaintances among her customers. Margaret and Samuel loved traveling to Northern MI, and especially stopping off at Torch Lake. She enjoyed her flowers and took great care of her garden beds, but most of all she loved family time and savored every moment with them. Margaret will always be remembered as a true people person and a friend to all.
Left to cherish Margaret's, memory are her children: Dwain, Johnell, Richard (Cori), Phillip (Marie), Rolland (Dawn), Holly (Steve) Orns; extended daughters, Tammy (Dan) Gratz, Jennifer Cecere; sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren; companion, Doug Fruchey; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Jean Gratz and Jerry Lininger.
Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Life at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday October 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the Susan G. Kolman Organization. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019