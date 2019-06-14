|
|
Margaret Mary Donahue Lee, 84 passed away May 19, 2019, at home in Lincoln, California due to pulmonary fibrosis.
Born in Grand Rapids, MI she graduated in 1953 from GR Catholic Central. Earning her nursing degree from GR Mercy Central School of Nursing in 1955, she moved to San Francisco, CA to work at UCSF Hospital for one year. She received her anesthesia degree in Minneapolis in 1958. Moving to New Haven, Connecticut she worked in anesthesia at Yale University Hospital from 1958-1959. She joined the maiden voyage of the Hope Ship in 1960, working with other nurses and doctors training people from Vietnam and Indonesia in advanced medical techniques. She returned to Michigan in 1961 to pursue pre-medical studies at U of M. She met and married Dr. Myron Lee in Ann Arbor. Together they moved first to Missoula, Montana and then Denver, Colorado. They returned to Michigan in 1971 and opened Monroe Eye Associates and the Lee Eye Center retiring in 1995.
Her passion for travel took her around the world extending her lifelong love of skiing with her family and friends. People who knew her were always welcome in her home where they could expect to enjoy a game of tennis or a hand of bridge. Famous for her boundless energy, generous spirit and unshakable Catholic faith, she thrived on volunteering and supporting numerous Catholic charities in the many communities where she lived.
"Peg" was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Survived by her husband of 54 years Dr Myron Lee; 5 children: Adelaide Gramanz (Erick) Tahoe City, CA; Edward Lee (Hiroko Sagara Lee) Tokyo, Japan; Elizabeth Lee (Vitaly Fadeyev) Santa Cruz, CA; Susan Lee (Diony Neira) Los Angeles, CA; Anthony Lee Incline Village, NV; 5 grandchildren Jake, Julie, Felix, Kent and Frances; siblings Mary Lou (Rusty) Dutkiewicz ,Dorr MI, Patricia Emaus , Grand Rapids, MI, Thomas Donahue (Mary Ann) Fort Myers, FL, Elizabeth Schnaubelt (John) Lake Geneva, WI, Rita Hiltz(Richard) Monroe, MI and Daniel Donahue (Chris Matteson) Reno, NV, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Adelaide Donahue, Wyoming, MI and sister Barbara Weideman (William) Grand Haven, MI.
A memorial service will be held on July 31 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lincoln, CA followed by a reception at the church hall. Memories and condolences can be found at dignitymemorial.com in care of Lincoln Funeral Home, Lincoln, CA.
Published in Monroe News on June 14, 2019