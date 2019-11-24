|
Margaret "Marge" M. Beckwith, 86, of Luna Pier, Michigan, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Services. Born April 19, 1933, in Graytown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Ernest A. and Cora L. (Bristow) Lemke. A 1958 graduate of the former Riverside Hospital School of Nursing. She married Richard Beckwith on August 9, 1958. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2018. Marge was employed by Wellspring Lutheran Services in Monroe for 27 years, retiring in 2003. She was a member of Erie First Presbyterian Church in Erie, MI and the Luna Pier Senior Center. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Marge is survived by her loving children, Children, James E. (Denise) Beckwith and Susan M. (Bill) Masson; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jonny) Polk, Lisa (Adam) Heintzman, Ken Beckwith, Joe and Christine Masson; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jayven, Tobias and Evelyn Polk. She was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Lemke and sisters, Delores, Erma and Joyce Lemke.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI. Memorials may be made to Erie First Presbyterian Church. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 24, 2019