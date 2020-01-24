|
Margaret M. "Marge" Tierney, 95 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Born June 29, 1924, in Manhattan, New York, Marge was the daughter of the late Albert and Ida (Baumann) Brullman. She was a 1950 graduate of Bellevue Hospital School of Nursing in New York.
Marge's first marriage was to Kenneth Rishe. In November of 1963 she married Harold Tierney. Sadly, he preceded her in death on April 24, 1983, after 19 years of marriage.
Marge was a Registered Nurse for over 58 years. She was employed by Seaway Hospital in Trenton, Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe and then by the Lutheran Home in Monroe for 24 years, from which she retired in January of 2008.
In 2007, Marge won the Nightingale Award for nursing care in a long term care setting (nominated by the Lutheran Home) for the state of Michigan. Along with this she was honored as the oldest working registered nurse in Michigan.
Marge was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Monroe. She volunteered at the I.H.M. Mother House, the Lutheran Home, and for the Mercy Memorial Hospital Guild. She enjoyed crocheting and made afghans for all her grandchildren. Marge was a wonderful homemaker and loved time spent with family.
Marge is survived by nine loving children; Dr. Steven Tierney of San Francisco, CA, Kenneth (Carol) Rishe of San Diego, CA, Francis (Cindy) Rishe of Monroe, Clayton (Shannon) Tierney of Novi, MI, Dr. Robert Tierney of Houston, TX, Susan (Skip) Kuehnlein of Monroe, Mary Ann Ewert of Monroe, Stephanie (Earl) Duncan of Toledo, OH, and Joann (Michael) Jurich of Sylvania, OH, 14 cherished grandchildren and 19 treasured great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and spouse, Marge was preceded in death by three daughters; Susan Evans, Cindy Tierney and Deborah Morelli, a son; Allen Rishe, and three sisters; Gertrude Burns, Erika Kirchner, and Dorothy Bateman and a brother; John Brullman
Visitation will be held on Monday from 1-6 PM at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161. On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, she will lie instate at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wellspring Lutheran Services Activity Department or St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 24, 2020