Sister Margaret Sweeney, IHM, died Sept. 11, 2020, peacefully at her home in Canton, Mich., under hospice care.

Margaret Sweeney was born Aug. 9, 1940, to Robert and Marie (Allen) Sweeney in Detroit. The family belonged to Christ the King parish in Detroit, where the four sisters and two brothers attend the parish school. Shortly after graduation from Immaculata High School (Detroit), Margaret entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe). She received the name Sister Kathleen Marie. Sister Margaret celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2019.

Sister Margaret was committed to educational ministry in the Detroit area throughout her career, beginning at St. Bede in Southfield. In 1971, she earned a master's degree in education from Wayne State University. She enjoyed nearly 40 years at St. Cecilia School (Detroit) as teacher of all subjects and long-time principal. Her long tenure at St. Cecilia is testament to her commitment to education and to the families and students of the area. Many friendships were formed over the years with faculty, administrators and parishioners. In later years, Sister Margaret remained committed to education as a tutor and substitute teacher at Most Holy Trinity School and as a school board member, Gesu School.

Sister Margaret was dedicated to her religious community and was elected to the 2006-2012 IHM Leadership Council. She resided in Redford for many years and commuted to Monroe for this responsibility. She took special interest in the care of elderly and infirm sisters and the development of the sisters' health care center which transitioned to become IHM Senior Living Community.

Following her service in community leadership, Sister Margaret gained clinical pastoral education and ministered in pastoral care, most recently as part of the IHM Senior Living Community Pastoral Care Team (Monroe Campus). Often her service was integral for seniors to remain independent. Her sisters in community, residents and staff shared in her caring and loving ministry whenever they encountered her.

Sister Margaret is survived by her sister Kathleen Dewar, brother William, many nieces and nephews and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Theresa and Marie, IHM; and brother Robert.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Sept. 14. Arrangements under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

