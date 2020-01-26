|
Margarine Epps, 92, fondly known as 'Margie', a longtime resident of Monroe, MI passed quietly away in her home in Ypsilanti, MI, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Margarine was predeceased by her parents; Grady and Drusilla Moore, her beloved husband, William A. Epps Sr., three sons, Leonard, Todd and Donald Epps (a stepson, Douglas Bruce), three granddaughters, Dorothy Epps II, Faryn Epps and Marie (Young) Skidmore, her brothers, William, Grady and Charles Moore and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy (Wise) Epps.
She is survived by her children; Rosemary(Paul) Young, William (Dorothy) Epps, Diana (Epps) Wimbish, Kennith (Marjorie) Epps, Linda (Arthur) McAlister, a stepson, Christopher Bruce and sisters, Saline (Ernest) Jones and Eunice (Wilber) Annisen-Brown – and innumerable grands, greats, and other family members.
Mama, thank you for the friendship.., the love.., and the powerfulness of your company. For giving of yourself fully and wholly, without conditions or boundaries…, thank you for the memories. You were such a blessing in our lives. Who can ask for anything more… see you in the Resurrection.
A memorial will be held February 8, 2020, at the Moose Lodge, 1320 N. Macomb Street, Monroe, MI (3:00 p.m.).
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 26, 2020