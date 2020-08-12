Marguerite Boyce, age 92, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away peacefully at the Vibrant Life Assisted Living Center in Temperance, on August 10, 2020.
Born October 18, 1927, in Wyandotte, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Esther (Nickerson) Wolfe. Marguerite was raised, along with her siblings, in Wyandotte before moving to Dundee where she attended and graduated from Dundee High School with the class of 1945. On July 23, 1949, Marguerite married Robert Boyce and together they raised three children. Sadly, Robert preceded her in death on May 31, 2015.
Marguerite was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family. Spending time with them was precious to her. She was a loyal, helpful, and very forgiving woman who always put others first. Marguerite took great pride in her home and was known to be quite a baker.
To cherish her memory she leaves a son, Howard "Pete" (Kathie) Boyce of Monroe, Michigan; two daughters: Suzan (Jerry) Bess of Monroe, Michigan and Jill (Brian Baber) Boyce of Petersburg, Michigan; a granddaughter, Chelsey (Jesse) Essex; two step grandchildren; Trisha (Bill) Clawson and Kerri Bremner; and four step great grandchildren: Melissa, Nicole, Austin and Molly.
Marguerite is preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-six years, Robert. Four brothers: Oscar, Donald, Ralph, and Leonard Wolfe; and three sisters: Ilene Gorr and Dorothy and Elaine Wolfe.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 13, at Rupp funeral home from 1 until 4 p.m. A celebration of her life will take place at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dave Cornwell officiating.
In honor of Marguerite, memorial donations is suggested to Vibrant Life Senior Living or the Monroe Humane Society.
