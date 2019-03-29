|
Maria Bonny Burkey was born June 14, 1955, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of nine children born from the union of the late George W. Burkey and the late Sara M. (Younglove) Burkey. Bonny met the love of her life, Wayne Hoscheit, and they were married on March 7, 1974. They decided to start a family of their own and was blessed with three daughters.
Bonny grew up on a farm and was not afraid to get her hands dirty. She enjoyed time spent outdoors fishing, doing yardwork and tending to her garden. She was a natural animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of her dog: Chewy; her many birds and her two guinea pigs whom she loved spoiling. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping for the best bargains and spent many hours adding to the collection of her dolls and countless precious items.
Above anything, Bonny cared deeply for her family. She made sure her husband and children were well taken care of and she cherished time spent with her grandchildren who knew her best as "Memaw." Her loving nature and feisty personality are just a few things that will be deeply missed by her family and those who knew her best.
Maria "Bonny" Bonny Hoscheit, age 63, of Huber Heights, OH, and formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home. In addition to her parents, her passing is preceded by her daughter: Roxann Underwood.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her loving husband of 45 years: Wayne Hoscheit; her daughters: Wanda (Robert) Berry and Michele (Jason) Jones; her son in law: Tom Underwood; four sisters: Lucille Wright, Christine (Tim) Grabitz, Diane (Joe) Haskins and Lisa Burkey; four brothers: Rick Burkey, Larry (Sue) Burkey, George (Kim) Burkey and Mark (Shelley) Burkey; and her grandchildren: Dylan Jones, Alyssa Jones, Emily Jones, Paige Underwood and Logan Berry. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 11:00am until a Celebration of Her Life at 2:30pm at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street 734-384-5185 officiated by Pastor Tim Iocoangeli of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2019