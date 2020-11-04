Maria Vitale, age 64, of Monroe, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oasis at Monroe after being in declining health for the past three months.
Maria was born on July 7, 1956, in Palermo, Sicily, Italy and came to the United States on November 5, 1973, from Cinisi. She was one of three children born to Pietro and Pietrina (Manzella) Vitale.
Maria is survived by her mother of Monroe; two brothers, Salvatore (Theresa) Vitale of LaSalle and Vincenzo Vitale of Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bacarella Funeral Home where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Maria will lie in state at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church with Mass of the Resurrection celebrated at 11 a.m. by the church pastor, Rev. Fr. Kishore Battu. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial donations may be made to the family for future Mass offerings at St. Michael Church.
