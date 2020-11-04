1/1
Maria Vitale
1956 - 2020
Maria Vitale, age 64, of Monroe, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oasis at Monroe after being in declining health for the past three months.
Maria was born on July 7, 1956, in Palermo, Sicily, Italy and came to the United States on November 5, 1973, from Cinisi. She was one of three children born to Pietro and Pietrina (Manzella) Vitale.
Maria is survived by her mother of Monroe; two brothers, Salvatore (Theresa) Vitale of LaSalle and Vincenzo Vitale of Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bacarella Funeral Home where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Maria will lie in state at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church with Mass of the Resurrection celebrated at 11 a.m. by the church pastor, Rev. Fr. Kishore Battu. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial donations may be made to the family for future Mass offerings at St. Michael Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
NOV
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
NOV
5
Lying in State
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
