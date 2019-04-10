Home

Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
734-850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2214 Manhattan Street
Erie, MI

Marian A. LaPointe


Marian A. LaPointe Obituary
Marian A. LaPointe, 81, of Schererville, IN, and formerly of Erie, Michigan, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Born October 30, 1937, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Grundman) Leibold.
She was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary's Academy and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, Michigan, where she was active in the Altar Society and church festival. Marian was active in the farming community and enjoyed playing cards, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Mark (Becky) LaPointe, Michelle O'Neill, Michael (Misty) LaPointe and Marcia (Tony) Sanchez; brother, Patrick (Sue) Leibold 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Martin LaPointe; son, Mitch Al LaPointe and son-in-law, David O'Neill.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 2214 Manhattan Street, Erie, MI, where she will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 10, 2019
