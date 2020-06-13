Marian Agnes Barkenquast
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Agnes Barkenquast, 57 yrs, of Toledo, OH, formerly of Florida and Ida, MI, died Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. Private services will take place. Burial will be on Monday June 15, 2020, at 12 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. A celebration of life will occur in MI and FL at a later date.
Born June 16, 1962, in Toledo, OH. Marian was the daughter of Richard and Delores (Osemlak) Barkenquast. She was a 1980 Ida High School Graduate, where she earned 3 Varsity letters in Softball, Basketball and Track. Also she held school record in softball and track. She later earned her Associates Degree in Business from Jackson Community College. She loved boating, softball, yard work and landscaping.
Survivors include: her siblings, Richard (Diane), Geary (Julie) John (Anne), Michael, Ted (Melissa), Gregory, her twin brother Mark (Cesar) and Michelle (Jim) Barkenquast-Stengel; many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Spike, her dog. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Ida Athletic Boosters.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved