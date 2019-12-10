|
Marian Agnes Trombley was born in Rockwood, Michigan on March 30, 1933. She was one of six children born from the union of the late Ernest and Gladys (Benore) Trombley. She attended St. Joseph School in Erie and then St. Mary Academy.
Marian married the love of her life, Howard J. Bomia on July 16, 1949 in Erie. She proudly cared for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. Marian would also take employment for more ten years as a custodian for Monroe Public Schools before retiring in 1979.
Marian and Howard had a special relationship. They enjoyed camping and had traveled far and wide in their motorhome. Marian loved to take in all the sights along the way. After, Howard's passing in March of 1994, Marian would make her home with her son for many years. While living in North Carolina she loved to visit Myrtle Beach and had season passes to the Biltmore Mansion to tour the estate.
Marian also enjoyed auto racing and took in many NASCAR and Indy races with her season passes at Michigan International Speedway. She liked to take in Bluegrass Festivals. Marian enjoyed crocheting blankets and furniture covers. She also dabbled in ceramics.
More than anything in this world, Marian truly cherished her family. Visiting her grandchildren put a smile on her face and that joy was only surpassed upon meeting her great grandchildren.
Marian, age 86, of Monroe passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home. In addition to her parents and her husband: Howard; her passing was preceded by an infant son: Ernest A. Bomia; daughter: Maryalice Hatfield; grandson: Jason Hamrick; sister: Geraldine Roberts; and brother: Gerald Trombley.
To cherish her memory she leaves three children: Dennis Bomia of Monroe, Angela (Harold) Russeau of Monroe, and Virginia (Roy) Hamrick of LaSalle; four grandchildren: Heidi Bolster, Tim Russeau, Douglas Hamrick, and Jonathan Hamrick; three great grandchildren: Evan Bolster, Ella Bolster, and Khloey Hamrick; and three siblings: Joan Zenz of Monroe, Betty Roberts of Monroe, and Marvin Trombley of LaSalle.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734)384-5185. She will lie in state from 10:00am until 11:00am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2420 North Dixie Highway. The Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11:00am. Procession will follow to Roselawn for entombment.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019