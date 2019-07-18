Home

POWERED BY

Marian Baker


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Baker Obituary
Her Legacy … Marian Helen Baker, 82, of Jackson, passed away July 14, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1937, in Carleton, Michigan to Cyriel and Nettie (Lagowska) LaRoy. Marian married the love of her life, Dwight Baker, on February 27, 1981, in Jackson, Michigan. She will be remembered as an avid birdwatcher who loved gardening, fishing and knitting. Marian's wishes are being followed and her body is being donated to science.
Her Family … Marian will be missed by her husband Dwight; her children, Michael (Ramina) Marchese, Mark (Emma) Marchese, Mary (Scott)
Austin, Dwight Baker Jr., Kevin (Stacy) Baker, and Carrie Williams; brother Julius (Veronica) LaRoy; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren; special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and grandson's Keith Ellison and Scott Austin Jr.
Her Farewell … Marians' family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life that will be held at a later date. Please leave a message of comfort for Marian's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.