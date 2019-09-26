|
Marian Mae Parriet, 71 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born February 18, 1948 in Monroe, Marian was the daughter of the late Arthur Calvin and Alice Lucinda (Richmond) George. She attended Monroe Public Schools and was a graduate of Monroe High School Adult Education.
On August 14, 1965, Marian married her beloved husband, Troy M. Parriet in Monroe. Sadly, he preceded her in death on January 29, 2010 after 44 years of marriage.
Along with being a wonderful homemaker, Marian was the gate keeper for Trinity, Zion, and Woodland Cemeteries in Monroe.
Marian was a former member of First Wesleyan Church in Monroe and she attended Bible Fellowship Church. While at the Wesleyan Church, Marian served on the Condolence Committee and was a former member of the Southeastern Holiness Association. She enjoyed quilting and sewing.
Marian is survived by two loving children; Troy Michael (Linda) Parriet of Monroe and Thomas Matthew Parriet of Monroe, a cherished grandson; Michael Joseph Parriet, two treasured great grandchildren: Philip and Logan Parriet and two siblings; Arthur Calvin George, Jr. and Nancy Ellen Jones of Bad Axe, MI. In addition to her husband and parents, Marian was preceded in death by a brother; David and six sisters; Ruth Ann Mish, Sally Kilgus, Frances George, Margaret Robenstine, Carol Russeau, and Mary Rhinehart.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, where funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. J.D. Walker, pastor of Bible Fellowship Church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monroe County Humane Society.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 26, 2019