Marie Celeste Florian was born in Monroe, Michigan on December 14, 1939. She was one of eight children born from the union of the late Paul and Veronica (Lucas) Florian. She attended Airport Community Schools graduating with the class of 1958.
Marie married the late Ronald Riddle in 1959. The couple shared in the birth of three children and enjoyed more than fifty years of marriage until his passing in 2010. For over thirty years, Marie worked as a Nurse's Aide for Monroe Mercy Hospital. Marie was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and baking; and was well-known for her delicious pies, chocolate chip cookies, and birthday cakes. She also cherished the time she spent with her family and especially her grandchildren; and her Boxer: Food Money.
Marie was outgoing and had made many friendships while being a member at the YMCA. She also enjoyed being outside collecting decorative rocks, once finding a beautiful heart-shaped one, which she used while working in her garden and landscaping. A favorite pastime for Marie was traveling and visiting lighthouses wherever she went.
Marie Celeste Riddle, age 79, passed peacefully to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home in Monroe. In addition to her parents and her husband her passing was a brother: Vincent Florian; and her beloved four-legged companion: Food Money.
To cherish her memory, Marie leaves her three children: Dawn (Richard) Becker, Lisa (Richard) Lucio and Mark Riddle all of Monroe; five grandchildren: Dayna Lucio, Veronica Becker, Cara Lucio, Anthony Becker, and Amanda Lucio; one great grandson: Thomas; and her siblings: Marlene Oldham, Carl Florian, Roger Florian, Patty Wyman, Kathy Cavins and John Florian. She will be greatly missed by all of those who had the privilege to know her.
Friends may gather on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Hwy (734) 241-7070 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe for entombment.
Memorials in Marie's honor are suggested to Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries, 1018 East Second Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019