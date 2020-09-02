1/1
Marie H. Kinney
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie H. Kinne, age 100, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Sunday August 30, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Family and friends may visit from 3-7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday September 2, 2020. Marie will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Thursday September 3, 2020 ,at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Nathan Fager, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Marie was born May 31, 1920, in Petosky, MI as one of three children from the union of the late William and Lavigna (Burgess) Opel. Upon graduating from Petersburg High School, Marie went on to work in production at La-Z-Boy. She would meet and marry the love of her life, Lyle Kinne. He has since passed away, but they are now reunited once again.
Marie loved to play bingo. She also loved to play the lottery and try her luck at scratch offs. She was a faithful and dedicated parishioner at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Monroe, MI. Above all, Marie loved to spend time with her family, church family, and friends. She was particularly fond of her grandkids.
To cherish her memory, Marie leaves her two sons, Roger Kinne and Dennis (Yvonne) Kinne; one daughter, Susan (Gerald) Blanchette; three grandchildren, Jodi (Dan) Gaglio, Katie (D.J.) Supan, and Jill (Nunzio) Biundo; and six great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Marie was also preceded in death by her two siblings, Robert Opel and Betty Kinne.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Marie's honor are asked to please consider St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Lying in State
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Burial
Roselawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved