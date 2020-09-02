Marie H. Kinne, age 100, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Sunday August 30, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Family and friends may visit from 3-7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday September 2, 2020. Marie will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Thursday September 3, 2020 ,at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Nathan Fager, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Marie was born May 31, 1920, in Petosky, MI as one of three children from the union of the late William and Lavigna (Burgess) Opel. Upon graduating from Petersburg High School, Marie went on to work in production at La-Z-Boy. She would meet and marry the love of her life, Lyle Kinne. He has since passed away, but they are now reunited once again.
Marie loved to play bingo. She also loved to play the lottery and try her luck at scratch offs. She was a faithful and dedicated parishioner at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Monroe, MI. Above all, Marie loved to spend time with her family, church family, and friends. She was particularly fond of her grandkids.
To cherish her memory, Marie leaves her two sons, Roger Kinne and Dennis (Yvonne) Kinne; one daughter, Susan (Gerald) Blanchette; three grandchildren, Jodi (Dan) Gaglio, Katie (D.J.) Supan, and Jill (Nunzio) Biundo; and six great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Marie was also preceded in death by her two siblings, Robert Opel and Betty Kinne.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Marie's honor are asked to please consider St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
