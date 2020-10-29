Sister Marie Hopkins, IHM, 96, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at her home, IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe.

Sister Marie was one of four daughters born to Raymond and Nora (Murphy) Hopkins. Marie was born on Aug. 21, 1924 in Flint, Mich. The family attended St. Michael Church and Marie attended St. Michael Elementary and High Schools. After graduation in 1942, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, and received the religious name Sister Raynora.

Sister Marie earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College and both a master's degree and Doctor of Education from Wayne State University, Detroit. Her early teaching ministry included St. Mary, Monroe; St. Hugo, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; Gesu, Detroit; and St. Felicitas, Chicago, Ill.

It was in 1958 when Sister Marie was missioned to Marygrove College that her career flourished, and she excelled in what became a life-long joy and love of the teaching ministry. She began by teaching kindergarten, psychology and child development and study, and was enriched by her own studies in higher education. She spent considerable time focused on teacher-training and the development of teachers, especially with young students. In 37 years of service to the college, Sister Marie served as faculty, associate and full professor of Education and Early Childhood Education, Department of Education Chairperson, director of Marygrove Preschool and dean. She was a published author in the National Catholic Kindergarten Review. She remained a supporter and friend to many of her students as they embarked on their careers.

After retiring from the college in 1995, she continued with research in child education for the next nine years while residing at Marygrove Convent and in Westland, Mich. Sister Marie was a dedicated community member and renewed many friendships when she retired to the IHM Motherhouse in 2004. She volunteered in the Archives Office, as Eucharistic minister and other areas. With her outgoing personality, she became acquainted with, and a favorite of, many staff people in the congregational departments on campus.

Sister Marie is survived by a sister, Fosteen "Tina" Stewart, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Raylene Lee and Anne LaVonne Hopkins.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

