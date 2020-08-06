Marie Lillian Lagerman was born on September 12, 1938, in Maybee, Michigan. She was one of five children born from the union of the late John Lagerman and the late Isabell (Mack) Lagerman. Marie attended Maybee Schools and went on employed as a Press Operator at Alama Plastics in Milan for fifteen years and as a Janitor for Unibar Cleaning Service in Ypsilanti. She married the love of her life, Walter Gibson, on September 10, 1960, in Monroe.
Marie was an active member of the Dundee Area Senior Center for many years volunteering in the kitchen, delivering meals and assisting with fundraisers. She was easy going with quite the sense of humor and off the wall jokes. She truly cared for others enjoying the company of her friends playing bingo, cards or quietly doing crossword puzzles. Marie appreciated the outdoors, and Michigan summer months camping and in her vegetable garden, canning her family secrets. Her famous potato salad will be genuinely missed by all.
Most of all, Marie loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Marie Lillian Gibson, age 81, of Dundee passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Promedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
In addition to her parents she is preceded by her husband of thirty-four years, Walter; siblings: James, Stanley, and Charles Lagerman; and a son-in-law: Michael McGuire.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her children: Mark (Shelly) Berns Shirley (Bruce) Hinkle of Willis, John Gibson of Britton, Peggy McGuire of Dundee; brother: Roland (Maryanne) Lagerman of North Carolina; grandchildren: Susan, Maurice (Tanya), Amy, Adam (Crystle), Candice, Whitney and Levi ; eighteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donald Brown of Calvary Baptist Church in Dundee. Procession to Maple Grove Cemetery will follow for burial.
Memorial donations are suggested to Dundee Area Senior Center or Alzheimer's and Dementia Charities.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.