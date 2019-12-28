|
Marijeane Kreger (Cosway) 92 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Thursday December 26, 2019, in Wellsprings Lutheran Home, Monroe, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday January 3, 2019, from 2-8 PM. She will lie-in-state at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, Saturday January 4, 2019, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born August 31, 1927, in Toledo, OH. Marijeane was the daughter of Harry and Martha (Golupski) Cosway. She was a 1945 DeVilbiss High School Graduate. She married Leonard Kreger on June 15, 1946, in Toledo, OH. Leonard died August 24, 1997. She was a lifelong homemaker. She was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church and helped teach Catechism and was a member of the Christian Mothers and Ida Band Boosters.
Survivors include: her children, Gerald (Barbara) Kreger, Kathleen Beadle; a brother, Harry (Jean) Cosway; grandchildren, Todd (De Lee), Yvonne, Scott (Sheri), Ross and great-grandchildren, Sienna and Violet. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son-in-law, Jay Beadle.
Memorials contributions can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Parish.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 28, 2019