Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ida, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ida, MI
View Map

Marijeane (Cosway) Kreger


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marijeane (Cosway) Kreger Obituary
Marijeane Kreger (Cosway) 92 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Thursday December 26, 2019, in Wellsprings Lutheran Home, Monroe, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday January 3, 2019, from 2-8 PM. She will lie-in-state at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, Saturday January 4, 2019, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.

Born August 31, 1927, in Toledo, OH. Marijeane was the daughter of Harry and Martha (Golupski) Cosway. She was a 1945 DeVilbiss High School Graduate. She married Leonard Kreger on June 15, 1946, in Toledo, OH. Leonard died August 24, 1997. She was a lifelong homemaker. She was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church and helped teach Catechism and was a member of the Christian Mothers and Ida Band Boosters.

Survivors include: her children, Gerald (Barbara) Kreger, Kathleen Beadle; a brother, Harry (Jean) Cosway; grandchildren, Todd (De Lee), Yvonne, Scott (Sheri), Ross and great-grandchildren, Sienna and Violet. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son-in-law, Jay Beadle.

Memorials contributions can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Parish.

To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marijeane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -